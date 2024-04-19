Robot company backs anti-robot weapons bill… then makes most Terminator-like robot ever

We joke about Terminators and Skynet, but Boston Dynamics' new robot REALLY looks like the one that's going to turn on us
(Image credit: Boston Dynamics)
Robotics firm Boston Dynamics has officially retired Atlas, its hydraulic-powered, 6'2", bipedal robot that has wowed the world since 2013. In its place it has introduced… Atlas, an electric version of the robot that looks even more like a Terminator waiting for its AI to corrupt so it can wipe out humanity.
The reveal video for electric Atlas was like a technology announcement and more like a teaser trailer for a sci-fi show on Netflix. A prone robot is shown on the ground before its limbs fold in on themselves like a creature in a horror film and it climbs to its feet, menacingly, facing away from camera. Its head then spins around, and it begins walking backwards towards the camera, menacingly, before walking away.
Take a look for yourself:
"Atlas: 'I'll be back!' - swivels around – 'I'm back! Hasta la vista, baby!'" wrote @noeldown1952 in the comments section of the video. "This one looks like if the lamp from Pixar got a body," said @trixxite. "That head turn then body swivel had mad IG-88 jump scare feels," added @goldenknight007.
Pop culture references came thick and fast, as you would expect, though some were more chilling than others. "This is the first time I have thought "this NEEDS to be three laws compliant"! commented @Mr_Wibble, alluding to Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics.
Still, this is an incredible marvel of technology – even though we haven't seen anything of what the new Atlas can do. Though its debut comes seven months after Boston Dynamics supported An Act to ensure the responsible use of advanced robotic technologies – "legislation that prohibits the manufacture, sale, and operation of robotic devices or drones that are mounted with a weapon" – so at least they're not giving the damn thing any armaments yet.
That notwithstanding, I put an image of Atlas into Photoshop to bring up some of the detail in its head to see what kinds of imaging tech it's using (below). All I can say is, I came away agreeing with commenter AboveInShadow: "Just wait until that head light turns red"… for Pete's sake, please don't put AI in this thing.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.