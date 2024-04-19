Robot company backs anti-robot weapons bill… then makes most Terminator-like robot ever

Robotics firm Boston Dynamics has officially retired Atlas, its hydraulic-powered, 6'2", bipedal robot that has wowed the world since 2013. In its place it has introduced… Atlas, an electric version of the robot that looks even more like a Terminator waiting for its AI to corrupt so it can wipe out humanity.

If you don't know the original Atlas by name, you almost certainly know it by meme or by its appearances on news broadcasts. The robot became famous for feats such as performing parkour, and perhaps more infamously / terrifyingly being beaten to the ground with a hockey stick before getting back to its feat (and no doubt storing core memories about what humans did to it).

Well, that Atlas already looks positively prehistoric compared to the new electric platform version. Powered by PTZ cameras, stereoscopic cameras (a technology that Canon is going deep into) and LiDAR (being used by everyone from Apple to DJI and Panasonic for autofocus).

The reveal video for electric Atlas was like a technology announcement and more like a teaser trailer for a sci-fi show on Netflix. A prone robot is shown on the ground before its limbs fold in on themselves like a creature in a horror film and it climbs to its feet, menacingly, facing away from camera. Its head then spins around, and it begins walking backwards towards the camera, menacingly, before walking away.

Take a look for yourself:

"Atlas: 'I'll be back!' - swivels around – 'I'm back! Hasta la vista, baby!'" wrote @noeldown1952 in the comments section of the video. "This one looks like if the lamp from Pixar got a body," said @trixxite. "That head turn then body swivel had mad IG-88 jump scare feels," added @goldenknight007.

Pop culture references came thick and fast, as you would expect, though some were more chilling than others. "This is the first time I have thought "this NEEDS to be three laws compliant"! commented @Mr_Wibble, alluding to Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, this is an incredible marvel of technology – even though we haven't seen anything of what the new Atlas can do. Though its debut comes seven months after Boston Dynamics supported An Act to ensure the responsible use of advanced robotic technologies – "legislation that prohibits the manufacture, sale, and operation of robotic devices or drones that are mounted with a weapon" – so at least they're not giving the damn thing any armaments yet.

That notwithstanding, I put an image of Atlas into Photoshop to bring up some of the detail in its head to see what kinds of imaging tech it's using (below). All I can say is, I came away agreeing with commenter AboveInShadow: "Just wait until that head light turns red"… for Pete's sake, please don't put AI in this thing.

If you're not chilled to the bone, you can read more on the Boston Dynamics blog.

(Image credit: Boston Dynamics)

Cheer yourself up by looking at things that distract you from our dystopian future, such as the best cameras for landscapes that you can use to get outside and as far away from technology as possible.