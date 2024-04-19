Robot company backs anti-robot weapons bill… then makes most Terminator-like robot ever

By James Artaius
published

We joke about Terminators and Skynet, but Boston Dynamics' new robot REALLY looks like the one that's going to turn on us

Boston Dynamics electric platform Atlas robot
(Image credit: Boston Dynamics)

Robotics firm Boston Dynamics has officially retired Atlas, its hydraulic-powered, 6'2", bipedal robot that has wowed the world since 2013. In its place it has introduced… Atlas, an electric version of the robot that looks even more like a Terminator waiting for its AI to corrupt so it can wipe out humanity.

If you don't know the original Atlas by name, you almost certainly know it by meme or by its appearances on news broadcasts. The robot became famous for feats such as performing parkour, and perhaps more infamously / terrifyingly being beaten to the ground with a hockey stick before getting back to its feat (and no doubt storing core memories about what humans did to it). 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

