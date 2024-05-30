Rear-view camera for bikes with AI lets riders report unsafe places

Irish company Luna Systems is about to release the new Luna Oculus camera, which claims to harness the power of AI with a new rear-viewing camera for cyclists.

Set to launch imminently at the beginning of June through an Indiegogo campaign, the Luna Oculus is designed to shoot-rear viewing footage as the cyclist rides. The live footage is then relayed on to an app on the cyclist's phone, essentially turning your phone into a rear view mirror, with AI functions.

The camera can detect when a car is getting too close, sending the rider both visual and auditory warning signals through the phone app.

(Image credit: Luna Systems)

966 cyclists were killed in motor-vehicle traffic crashes in 2021, according to America’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a 1.9 percent increase from 2020. Bicycle-related deaths accounted for two percent of all motor-vehicle traffic fatalities.

Cyclists can choose the environments where these alerts are triggered through customisable ‘warning zones’, which can be adjusted to cyclists' levels of comfort and confidence.

A demo video released by the company appears to show that the alerts will be beeping noises and a red light on the screen, although the interface has not yet been confirmed by Luna Systems.

Close shaves will be recorded on the app where they can be viewed on a map, allowing cyclists to plot safer routes, and avoid places that carry a high risk of getting into an accident.

People can then share that information with other riders which Andrew Fleury, CEO of Luna Systems described as “game changing.” This is in the hope that this technology will “help to not only keep other users safe, but help your city understand your safety needs.”

Fleury, CEO of Luna Systems said:

“Luna Oculus is more than just a piece of safety kit – it’s a catalyst for change. This Indiegogo campaign is not just about raising funds; it’s about building a community and garnering the kinds of consumer feedback that will feed into a much bigger, data-led approach which will benefit cyclists for generations to come.

“For too long, cyclists have been forced to choose between convenience and safety. Luna Oculus offers a third option: navigating the city with confidence and peace of mind.”

