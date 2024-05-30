Rear-view camera for bikes with AI lets riders report unsafe places

966 cyclists were killed in motor-vehicle traffic crashes in 2021 in the U.S, a 1.9 percent increase from 2020

Silhouette of man on bike with sunset and camera
(Image credit: ESOlex / Shutterstock)

Irish company Luna Systems is about to release the new Luna Oculus camera, which claims to harness the power of AI with a new rear-viewing camera for cyclists.

Set to launch imminently at the beginning of June through an Indiegogo campaign, the Luna Oculus is designed to shoot-rear viewing footage as the cyclist rides. The live footage is then relayed on to an app on the cyclist's phone, essentially turning your phone into a rear view mirror, with AI functions. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

