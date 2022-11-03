RealWear launches thermal camera from the future with sci-fi technology

If you're a lover of technology, sci-fi drama, or the google glass from years ago, then you are going to love this new thermal imaging camera from the future that has been announced by RealWear.

RealWear has created the world’s first fully hands-free, voice-controlled thermal camera experience. The best thermal-imaging cameras (opens in new tab) help you to see things in a whole way. By connecting this new RealWear thermal camera module to RealWear's existing Navigator 500 headsets with built-in voice recognition, frontline workers can now capture a high-resolution visible-spectrum image or a variety of thermal and color modes to quickly identify temperature anomalies in mission-critical industrial equipment like pumps, pipes, wiring, and motors – all in real-time while looking like a Cyborg from Star Trek!

Rama Oruganti, Chief Product Officer at RealWear commented on the announcement:

“RealWear Navigator head-mounted devices, with their revolutionary modular design, continue to gain support with Global 1000 companies as the new gold standard in assisted reality. The compelling option to add thermal image capture without occupying your hands in hazardous environments gives frontline professionals more real-time information to do their jobs safely and productively, by combining Teledyne FLIR’s thermal expertise with RealWear’s best-in-class voice-driven wearables through its Thermal by FLIR program, we’re creating a digital tool with extended capabilities for the modern frontline worker.”

We must admit that this does sound like a rather exciting product that can really change the work-life for those within the field. The concept is rather simple, yet technologically advanced. In simple terms, you are viewing an image with an eye-up display, with the imagery being viewable in real time.

In the future, it will have the ability to be shared via Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex Expert, among others on demand, just like something out of the latest sci-fi movie from a Hollywood blockbuster.

However, it goes further by providing special radiometric JPEG format images that can be stored, transmitted, and downloaded for use within the FLIR Thermal Studio post-processing software for greater analysis, and reporting options after the engineer has left the scene.

Rama Oruganti, Chief Product Officer also commented on the future of RealWear:

“Our long-term vision of assisted intelligence takes shape when you start connecting new captured data like thermal imaging into the cloud and beyond, Industrial wearables have a huge role to play going forward in industry 4.0, and we’re proud to be a part of the global movement.”

This new thermal camera module is available for pre-order through authorized resellers, with the new module due to ship in January 2023.

