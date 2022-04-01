Realme 9 to get Samsung 108MP sensor before Samsung’s own phones…

Realme’s new 4G flagship will be the first to boast the new 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 image sensor, an official Realme press release has confirmed that the Realme 9 will be the first smartphone to ship with it.

The Realme 8 Pro came with an 108MP image sensor, courtesy of the Samsung ISOCELL HM2. So, it stands to reason that its predecessor, the Realme 9 would come with an 108MP image sensor (at least) but it will better it with the brand new Samsung ISOCELL HM6 image sensor, which brings a host of improvements.

Advanced image sensor features

Thanks to Realme’s press release we’ve learnt that the company will be calling the new camera system on the Realme 9 “ProLight”. Additionally, we learn that the new Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor uses the new NonaPixel Plus layout, having 3×3 pixel binning.

Samsung says that compared to the ISOCELL HM2 sensor, seen in the Realme 8 Pro, the new image sensor will improve the overall light intake ability by a huge 123%. The company also claims that the new flagship, thanks to the new Samsung image sensor, performs exceptionally in low light, as well as having excellent color reproduction – we can’t wait to get it on test.

Another feature we look forward to seeing – and testing – on the upcoming Realme 9 is the “ultra-zoom” feature, again made possible thanks to the HM6 sensor. This feature is designed to allow users to zoom into the frame and capture close shots, which retain high details.

Realme 9 Series

So, if you’re thinking that it’s odd that Realme has released no less than five Realme 9 phones, including the Realme 9 Pro Plus, without releasing the standard Realme 9, it is – but that’s how it is… Thanks to the afore mentioned press release we know the Realme 9 is definitely coming and that it’s getting a global release, rather than following suit of the Realme 9 5G and 9 5G SE, which are India-only releases.

