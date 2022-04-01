Realme 9 to get Samsung 108MP sensor before Samsung’s own phones…

Samsung ISOCELL HM6 image sensor to improve light intake ability by 123% compared to the ISOCELL HM2 sensor

Realme
Realme 9 Pro Plus (Image credit: Realme)

Realme’s new 4G flagship will be the first to boast the new 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 image sensor, an official Realme press release has confirmed that the Realme 9 will be the first smartphone to ship with it. 

The Realme 8 Pro came with an 108MP image sensor, courtesy of the Samsung ISOCELL HM2. So, it stands to reason that its predecessor, the Realme 9 would come with an 108MP image sensor (at least) but it will better it with the brand new Samsung ISOCELL HM6 image sensor, which brings a host of improvements. 

Advanced image sensor features 

Thanks to Realme’s press release we’ve learnt that the company will be calling the new camera system on the Realme 9 “ProLight”. Additionally, we learn that the new Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor uses the new NonaPixel Plus layout, having 3×3 pixel binning. 

Samsung says that compared to the ISOCELL HM2 sensor, seen in the Realme 8 Pro, the new image sensor will improve the overall light intake ability by a huge 123%. The company also claims that the new flagship, thanks to the new Samsung image sensor, performs exceptionally in low light, as well as having excellent color reproduction – we can’t wait to get it on test. 

Another feature we look forward to seeing – and testing – on the upcoming Realme 9 is the “ultra-zoom” feature, again made possible thanks to the HM6 sensor. This feature is designed to allow users to zoom into the frame and capture close shots, which retain high details.

Realme 9 Series 

So, if you’re thinking that it’s odd that Realme has released no less than five Realme 9 phones, including the Realme 9 Pro Plus, without releasing the standard Realme 9, it is – but that’s how it is… Thanks to the afore mentioned press release we know the Realme 9 is definitely coming and that it’s getting a global release, rather than following suit of the Realme 9 5G and 9 5G SE, which are India-only releases. 

Rachael Sharpe

