Rare chance to see Paul McCartney's intimate 1960s photographs opens in New York

Sixty years ago, the world was gripped by an unrivaled cultural phenomenon that came to be known as ‘Beatlemania.’

As The Beatles captured the hearts of millions, Paul McCartney captured the frenzy of their early sixties fame on his Pentax 35mm film camera, and these rarely seen images are now open for public viewing.

Following a successful run at the National Portrait Gallery in London, the exhibition has now moved to the Brooklyn Museum in New York, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, and will remain on view until August 18, 2024.

Film cameras have been making a steady comeback in recent years, and the dreamy and evocative images captured in 'Paul McCartney Photographs 1963 - 1964: Eyes of the Storm', make it easy to see why.

For the first time, more than 250 of McCartney’s photographs of this whirlwind time will be on display for people to look at and reminisce, or to try and comprehend the madness of Beatlemania.

A unique glimpse into a period in recent history of unparalleled cultural importance, McCartney’s photographs capture the energy of The Beatles’ first visit to New York and the excitement of their American fans.

The band's 1964 televised performance on The Ed Sullivan Show was viewed by approximately 73 million people.

McCartney’s photographs also capture the excitement and emotions of the band as they navigate those unchartered waters of their intense fame.

“Through [his] lens, we feel the intensity of being at the center of such extraordinary events,” says Catherine Futter, Director of Curatorial Affairs and Senior Curator of Decorative Arts.

Not simply limited to photographs of sixties New York, the multimedia installation includes photography, video clips, and archival material tracing the period when The Beatles toured concert halls in Liverpool, London, then on to Paris, and the U.S.

Demonstrating a lifelong commitment to visual and performing arts, McCartney’s range of work from portraiture and landscape photographs to documentary images highlights his awareness of formal styles of early 1960s photography. Evidence of New Wave documentary filmmaking and photojournalism can be found across the exhibition.

This is a unique opportunity to view McCartney’s intimate photo album which not only serves a historical purpose, but also captures the lives of these four young men at a time when their lives were changing forever.

