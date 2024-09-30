ProGrade Digital launches its first portable SSD, and it looks awesome

ProGrade Digital, renowned producer of high-end memory cards and card readers, has now released what could turn out to be one of the best portable SSDs. Available in 2TB, 4TB and 8TB capacities, the ProGrade Digital External SSD | USB 4.0 (PG10) has been designed specifically for demanding photographic, videographic and creative use. It boasts incredible headline speed specs of up to 2,500MB/s read and 2,500MB/s write, partly thanks to the drive's super-fast USB 4.0 interface that's also fully compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and other USB Type-C ports.

(Image credit: ProGrade Digital)

What's more, ProGrade has also focussed on making the drive not just fast for brief moments, but consistently quick during extended data transfers. Consequently, the PG10 is rated for a sustained 1500MB/s write speed for the 2TB variant, while the 4TB and 8TB capacities can manage a continuous 2000MB/s. The SSD is also compatible with ProGrade's Refresh Pro software, allowing you to monitor drive health, restore lost performance, and update firmware.

The PG10 measures a compact 65mm x 145.25mm x 21.05mm and features a magnetic base, which when combined with the included magnetic plate enables a quick-release attachment system to your workstation. The top panel of the drive also has a blank section where you can apply industry-standard Avery labels.

(Image credit: ProGrade Digital)

The ProGrade Digital External SSD | USB 4.0 (PG10) is available to buy now from B&H. Expect to pay $399.99 for the 2TB capacity, and $799.99 for the 4TB version. The range-topping 8TB model is priced at $1,399.99.