ProGrade Digital launches its first portable SSD, and it looks awesome

Watch out SanDisk and Samsung! ProGrade has gone all-in with its first-ever portable SSD

ProGrade Digital PG10 USB 4.0 External SSD
ProGrade Digital, renowned producer of high-end memory cards and card readers, has now released what could turn out to be one of the best portable SSDs. Available in 2TB, 4TB and 8TB capacities, the ProGrade Digital External SSD | USB 4.0 (PG10) has been designed specifically for demanding photographic, videographic and creative use. It boasts incredible headline speed specs of up to 2,500MB/s read and 2,500MB/s write, partly thanks to the drive's super-fast USB 4.0 interface that's also fully compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and other USB Type-C ports.

