Praktica film cameras make surprise comeback (but it is not what you think)

By Chris George
published

Praktica relives its analog film photography past - but its new budget camera is not a 35mm SLR

Praktica Luxmedia 35mm disposable camera
(Image credit: Praktica)

News that a new Praktica film camera is on sale may well sound like an April Fool's joke—particularly if you were hoping for a revival of a classic Praktica reflex. But it is true—there is a new Praktica camera—and it does shoot 35mm film.

Sadly, however, it is not a remake of one of the all-metal single-lens reflex cameras that so many of us remember from the 1970s and 80s. For a whole generation of photographers, Praktica SLRs were the budget-priced route into interchangeable-lens picture taking.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

