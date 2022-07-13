Postcards from Kilifi: a new solo exhibition at the pioneering Doyle Wham gallery

Doyle Wham, a pioneering gallery in East London dedicated to African photography opens a new exhibition called Postcard From Kilifi. It's the first solo exhibition for Kenyan photographer Tommie Ominde and it explores the gradual and fascinating changes the coastal town of Kilifi has experienced as tourism has increased.

Born and raised in Kilifi, Tommie Ominde has witnessed the small town just north of Mombasa transform due to an influx of tourists. Postcards from Kilifi offer an insight into what daily life is like in Kilifi and how its people and tourists interact with its stunning coastline. Documenting everything from beachcombers to fishermen to sunbathers and goat-herders, Ominde’s work offers a unique perspective on life in the area he grew up in.

Beach Cleaner (Image credit: Tommie Ominde - Courtesy of Doyle Wham)

Born in 1996, Ominde takes inspiration from exploration, the way in which we occupy space and in particular, the relationships we have between natural and man-made environments. He describes Kilifi as his local canvas and his protagonist is nature herself. Postcards from Kilifi capture the motion and contemplation of people engaged in regular activities exposing these interim, transitory moments.

Founded in October 2020, Doyle Wham is the UK’s first and only photo gallery dedicated to African photography. It took part in Photo London and Abuja Art Week and in March 2022 made a permanent home for itself in Shoreditch, London.

The gallery celebrates photography in all its forms including digital and film but it has plans to expand into mixed media exhibitions that show the versatility and influence of photography.

Baptism (Image credit: Tommie Ominde - Courtesy of Doyle Wham)

In an attempt to make his work more accessible, alongside the huge photo prints that will be on display, there will be a wide range of limited edition artworks available to buy, with many on sale for as little as £180.

The exhibition runs from July12 to August 13 and entry is free. To have a sneak peek at what photos will be on show, head to the Doyle Wham website (opens in new tab) or follow Ominde on Instagram (opens in new tab) to keep up with his latest work.

Astral (Image credit: Tommie Ominde - Courtesy of Doyle Wham)

Herding (Image credit: Tommie Ominde - Courtesy of Doyle Wham)

