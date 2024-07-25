Polaroid brings the chic aesthetics of Eames design to its new analog camera

By
published

The new collaboration reignites a relationship between the two iconic brands that goes back to the 1970s.

Product shot of Polaroid Eames camera and film box
(Image credit: Polaroid)

Polaroid is a textbook example of a vintage brand that keeps reinventing itself. While most firms involved with film have evaporated over the years, Polaroid has drawn on its reservoir of cool, retro associations and renewed itself through fresh digital versions of its once ubiquitous instant cameras. 

It's helped that effort along through a series of inspired collaborations, with everyone from Jean-Michel Basquiat to MS Paint. And their latest partnership will strike a chord with anyone involved in the design world. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.

Related articles