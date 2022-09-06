PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine new Sept issue no.195 out now – subscribe & get a free daypack!

The new September issue no.195 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now – FREE videos + FREE ebook! Subscribe today to get our latest offer – big savings PLUS get a free Lowepro RidgeLine Pro BP 300 AW daypack worth £90!* (opens in new tab)

An African safari trip is on most people’s Photography Bucket List, getting the chance to photograph all the amazing wildlife and scenery. In this issue’s big guide we’ll help you capture incredible photos on the trip of a lifetime.

But you don’t have to travel to Kenya to take great shots of lions and elephants – there are excellent local safari parks around the UK as well. Wherever you venture, learn to get your Canon gear set up, and your shooting skills ready for top safari shots!

New Canon camera skills!

Our Canon pro Adam Bulley teaches our lucky Apprentice how to take brilliant city scenes inside this issue, as she spends an afternoon and night learning how to capture Edinburgh’s hotspots.

On 17-20 September, we’ll see the return of The Photography Show at the NEC in Birmingham. You can learn all about the best Canon-related gear and pro speakers, camera competition prizes and more, plus download your free digital preview guide inside.

We also interview Roberto Valenzuela, the inspirational LA-based portrait and wedding photographer, ahead of his talk at the show.

We also have more great photo projects and image-editing guides with free videos to follow in our Canon Skills section, plus Canon School is packed with essential advice.

We test eight of the best wide-angle lenses for landscape photography in Super Test, for both Canon EOS DSLRs and EOS R mirrorless cameras.

Plus get your free Teach Yourself Travel Photography ebook, details on how to download inside.

