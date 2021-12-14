PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine new issue no.186 out now – subscribe & get a free bag!

The new January issue no.186 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now. Subscribe today so you don't miss our special Christmas offer and get some big savings PLUS get a free Lowepro backpack worth £70*!

In every issue of the No.1 Canon magazine we feature the best Canon pros and experts to help you become a better Canon photographer.

After the year we’ve all had, it’s nice to have Christmas to enjoy. A time for catching up with family and friends, for drinking and eating too much and, of course, spending too much!

In our big guide this issue we have some great Canon gear ideas for Christmas presents, whether it’s for your own wish list or for that special someone, we have 77 gifts and stocking-fillers for those not on the naughty list. There’s something for every budget with kit prices starting at under £25, to more luxury items at over £500.

Sticking with the seasonal theme, we have essential tips for taking great festive family photos with Canon portrait photographer Taylor Brady, and how to create your own Christmas collage with a festive wreath, ideal for printing or e-cards.

The best Canon experts

Our Apprentice spends a day with a Canon pro in the wild forests of Scotland learning to capture long-exposure shots of waterfalls.

We have more great photo projects and image-editing tutorials to keep you entertained in the darker evenings, with free video guides. Plus we speak to the incredible talent that is the Canon Ambassador and professional F1 photographer Vladimir Rys.

Also inside, Photo Stories, a wildlife photographer’s choice kit, and more essential advice and in-depth techniques in Canon School.

Plus we test eight different lighting kits, from studio flash lighting to location and LED lighting.

Get your FREE The Canon Camera Book digital edition, download details inside this issue.

Every issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue.

To show our commitment to help the environment, UK subscribers now receive their print copies in paper envelopes.

