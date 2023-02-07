PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine March issue out now! Subscribe & get 3 issues for only £3/$3/€3!

Check out the new March issue 201 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine on sale now – FREE videos + FREE ebook! Subscribe today to get our AMAZING offer – get your first three issues for only £3/$3/€3!* (opens in new tab)

In our new PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine March issue – 101 great Canon tips, Landscape pro Justin Minns interviewed, 12 photo editors tested, Seascape masterclass on Norfolk coast, and much more...

We're the No.1 Canon magazine and we cater for every Canon EOS camera user from DSLRs to the latest mirrorless, and in every issue we feature the best Canon pros and experts to help you become a better Canon photographer and to pick the best-on-test Canon kit!

We also love being able to solve your photographic or Canon camera problems. So this month we’ve collated your 101 greatest technical questions, answered by our EOS SOS expert Brian Worley. Check out our big 15-page guide!

Also inside this issue, Canon pro landscape photographer Andrew James teaches our PhotoPlus Apprentice how to capture stunning seascapes on the beautiful Norfolk coastline.

New Canon camera skills!

Also inside, we have some interesting new photo projects, such as how to take multiple shots of a river with waterfalls using different shutter speeds for the best motion blur, plus winter landscape techniques and city scenic photo tips, plus new image-editing guides, all with free videos.

We speak to Justin Minns, one of Britain’s most adaptable landscape photographers, who shows you can capture stunning shots whether of the flatlands of East Anglia or the snowy mountains in Iceland.

There are more great images and tales in your Photo Stories, and find out what kit US wedding pro photographer Vanessa Joy can’t live without.

Canon School helps you master your telephoto lenses for better shots, and we test 12 of the latest image-editing software packages.

Plus get your free Teach Yourself Creative Photography ebook, details on how to download inside.

If you’re not a PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine subscriber already CLICK HERE to join our Canon crew and get your first three issues for only £3/$3/€3!* (opens in new tab)This also makes sure your copy is delivered to your door every month.

*After your first 3 issues, your subscription will continue at £13.75 (digital only), £13.99 (print only) or £17.74 (print + digital) quarterly by Direct Debit.

Every issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue – out now at all good newsagents and supermarkets.

Thank you for choosing PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine!

Back issues and digital editions

Limited back issues of PhotoPlus print editions are available on our MagazinesDirect secure store (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available:

• Apple app (opens in new tab) (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket Mags (opens in new tab) (mult-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio app (opens in new tab) (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (opens in new tab) (digital magazine subscription service)