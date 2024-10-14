Photographers honored with 2024 Leica Oskar Barnack Awards

Davide Monteleone (left) & Maria Guțu (right) are the winners of this year's Leica Oskar Barnack Awards

In a prestigious ceremony held at Leica headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany on October 10, Italian-born photographer Davide Monteleone and Moldovan photographer Maria Guțu were announced winners of the 2024 Leica Oskar Barnack Awards (LOBA).

Monteleone, awarded the main LOBA prize for his series Critical Minerals – Geography of Energy, explores the environmental and social impact of renewable energy's demand for resources.

Meanwhile, Guțu, named the Newcomer Award recipient for her series Homeland, examines the impact of emigration on families in Moldova. The 2024 LOBA award marked the 44th year of the celebrated photography competition.

Image from Davide Monteleone's series Critical Minerals Geography of Energy (Image credit: Leica)

Image from Davide Monteleone's series Critical Minerals Geography of Energy (Image credit: Leica)

Monteleone’s Critical Minerals series sheds light on the ecological and geopolitical complexities of mining essential elements for renewable energy sources, including lithium, copper, and cobalt. His images document the landscapes of mining sites in Chile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Indonesia, focusing on the lives of those working there.

“The prestige of this award is undisputable, I’m grateful for the visibility it gives this critical story about the energy transition and resource equity,” said Monteleone. Monteleone’s prolific career spans visual journalism and art, and he has previously been honored by organizations including National Geographic and World Press Photo.

Maria Guțu’s Homeland series draws on her own experiences growing up in Moldova, where widespread emigration has left many children in the care of grandparents. Her reflective and poignant photographs explore the changing meaning of home in a nation where nearly a quarter of the population has moved abroad in recent years.

“I identify with the children and teenagers I photograph,” Guțu shared. “My work evokes a nostalgic yearning for family, the past, and life itself.” Guțu, a graduate of the Docdocdoc School of Modern Photography in St. Petersburg, has already gained international recognition, with nominations and exhibitions worldwide.

The 2024 LOBA jury, which included renowned figures in photography such as Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, Dimitri Beck, and Amélie Schneider, praised the awardees for their compelling and distinct storytelling.

Rehn-Kaufmann commented, “Both series powerfully reflect LOBA’s core mission to explore humanity's relationship with the environment.” Schneider emphasized the enduring power of photography to connect people during turbulent times, while Beck highlighted LOBA's role in spotlighting diverse, impactful narratives.

Image from Maria Gutu's series Homeland (Image credit: Leica)

Image from Maria Gutu's series Homeland (Image credit: Leica)

As one of the photography world’s most esteemed awards, the LOBA offers winners monetary prizes alongside Leica camera equipment. Monteleone receives €40,000 ($43,650) and Leica equipment valued at €10,000 ($10,900), while Guțu receives €10,000 and a Leica Q3 camera.

Both photographers’ series, along with twelve shortlisted works, will be displayed at the Ernst Leitz Museum as part of Leica's Celebration of Photography. Following its Wetzlar debut, the exhibition will tour other Leica galleries and photography festivals worldwide.