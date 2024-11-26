Pentax 17 gets big Black Friday bonus with 3x FREE films!

The arrival of the Pentax 17 – the first new Pentax film camera in over 20 years was a significant event in 2024 – and now it is having its first Black Friday camera deal.
Adorama is throwing in three rolls of Fujifilm Superia 400 color print film - worth $24.95 - when you buy this sought-after half-frame camera. That's enough free film for your first 324 photos!
Pentax 17 | was $499.95 | now $496.95
SAVE $3 + Three FREE rolls of film at Adorama.
The Pentax 17 ignited the passion for film photography for many, its half-frame design positioned it to those who love analog, but want to save on film too - This is the first time it's been discounted, and it's a cool offer for many!
💲 First time on sale
✅ Brings film back at an affordable cost
❌ Half-frame isn't the true 35mm experience