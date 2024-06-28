Panasonic photo scandal: 77 cameras and lenses were marketed with images taken on other equipment

Panasonic confirms that 77 cameras and lenses were marketed using "inappropriate images"; pledges to "regain the trust of our customers"

Panasonic statement on measures taken in the wake of its photo scandal (Japanese text)
(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic has confirmed that a total of 77 cameras and lenses were marketed on its website using photographs not taken by those products. 

The news comes following the scandal that erupted last month, when it was revealed that images used to promote the Panasonic Lumix S9 were in fact taken on a Nikon D810. This led to social media sleuths finding dozens of examples of Panasonic products being promoted using photographs taken on equipment from Canon, Tamron and others. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014.

