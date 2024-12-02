Over 40% off the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 this Cyber Monday – Pro 'Steadycam' video for surprisingly little!

By
published

This deal on the brilliant DJI Osmo Mobile 6 gimbal deal is great – it'll turn your phone into a super-smooth camera, and it has a pull-out selfie stick built in.

DJI Osmo 6 with hot deal sticker
(Image credit: Future)

The Osmo Mobile 6 (OM6) is a phone gimbal with built in selfie stick, giving you a more professional smooth look to videos on the go. I've said it has an origami-like quality, and this revised version retains the same fold-out principle perfected over other versions by DJI. The series has advanced rapidly, as evidenced by the generation number. You’d be forgiven for asking how the OM5, which brought a built-in extension pole, could be improved, but for DJI this is a popular product and couldn’t be left idle.

DJI isn't usually playing at the budget end of the market, but with deals as good as the ones this Cyber Monday, things are a bit different.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6
GIMBAL
DJI Osmo Mobile 6: was £145 now £85 at Amazon

SAVE $40 We say “Bravo” to DJI for taking a successful line which might seem to have reached its limit and pushing it significantly further. The OM6 releases the creative possibilities the 'pro' camera in your phone implies – plus it's a useful thing in so many other ways. It is also a high quality product, with simple to learn controls which are nevertheless versatile. No usability quagmire! Even the phone clip is swift to use.

⚖️ 305g / 0.67 pounds

My full review: ★★★★½

🇬🇧 See the deal on amazon.co.uk

(check for a 🇺🇸 deal on Amazon.com)

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles