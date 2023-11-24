Our favorite portable printer drops to best-ever price - Canon QX10 is just $60

This is one of the best sub-$100 Black Friday camera deals we have seen so far. Portable printers are a great way of making printouts of your favorite shots - but unfortunately with many of the ones on the market the image quality can be disappointing. The Canon Selphy Square QX10 is an exception to the rule - as it doesn't use Zink paper or instant film. Instead it uses a high-quality dye-sub printing method that means that colours and clarity look great.

Canon Selphy Square QX10 | was $149.99 | now $59.80

Save $90 at Walmart The Canon SELPHY Square QX10 is one of the easiest and quickest ways to print small square photos directly from your phone for instantly sharing with friends and family, journaling, or displaying memories. You can print wirelessly using WiFi and the Canon app, and with Canon's Dye Sublimation Printing, you get rich and vibrant prints to treasure.

The QX10 produces smaller 2.7x2.7 inch images on a 2.8x3.3 inch sheet of sticker paper - making it a great option for scrapbookers. You buy the paper and the printing ribbon as a pack that costs $14.99 for 20 photos, or 75c a piece - so cheaper than an instant camera.

The QX10 is powered by a rechargeable battery, and is controlled over wifi by Canon's free Selphy Photo Layout app, which is available for Apple and Android phones and tablets. A QR code on the printer simplifies the pairing process. The app can add graphic overlays, filters, stamps, and borders – and produce multiple-image prints. You can also write on the label borders with pen – in classic Polaroid style.

The unit measures 102.2 x 143.3 x 31.0mm, and weighs in at 445g (without ribbon or paper).

In our full Canon Selphy Square QX10 review we said that "the QX10 makes a perfect travel companion. It’s really simple to use and there’s a lot to be said for being able to print images anywhere and everywhere, from your phone or other smart device over Wi-Fi Direct".

