Nothing's CMF Phone 1 is a low-tech modular budget champ

By
published

Nothing has announced the CMF Phone 1, a budget phone with removable elements and a 50MP camera with OIS

An image of the Nothing CMF Phone 1
(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing has announced its lowest-cost phone to date, the CMF Phone 1, loaded up with standout modular design and a solid camera system for the price. Harking back to the Nokia days of old, the CMF Phone 1's optional back panels are available in four colors that can be swapped and screwed on at will. A card wallet, kick stand, and lanyard can also be afixed on the removable nubbin around the back, adding some welcome appeal that's seldom seen at the phone's budget price.

On the subject of price you can order the Phone 1 in two models, a 128GB storage option for $199 / £209 / AU$399 or a 256GB storage option for £239 / AU$449, both pack 8GB RAM and come with one back panel. The phones will start shipping on 12 July.

An image of the Nothing CMF Phone (1)
(Image credit: Nothing)

Basil Kronfli
Basil Kronfli

Basil Kronfli is a freelance technology journalist, consultant, and content creator. He trained in graphic design and started his career at Canon Europe before moving into journalism. Basil is also experienced in video production, independently running the YouTube channel TechEdit, and during his time at Future, he worked alongside the Digital Camera World team as a senior video producer. 

