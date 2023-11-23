Nikon Z f full verdict! N-Photo 157 on sale today

By N-Photo
published

The December 2023 issue hits the newsstands on 23 November – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…

N-Photo 157
When many of us first invested in our cameras, it was with the intention of taking photos of loved ones. But in this issue’s lead feature, James Paterson encourages you to stick at it and, by following his top tips, your casual snaps of the kids can become carefully considered portraits. 

Our apprentice heads into the deep, dark woods of Dartmoor with fine art landscape photographer Neil Burnell to capture atmospheric images of the ancient oak forest of Wistman’s Wood, among other mysterious woodlands. 

In our Gear section, we give the N-Photo verdict on the new Nikon Z f, a full-frame camera that’s full of cutting-edge tech (boasting some features that even the range-topping Z 8 and Z 9 can’t match), all wrapped up in a stunning retro body reminiscent of classic film Nikons of yesteryear. We also put eight super-telephoto zooms that are perfect for sports and wildlife through their paces in our Big Test. 

In our Skills section, we show you how to take great plant portraits, transform scenic shots with a mono makeover, shoot minimalist seascapes and light-paint a landscape, among other great projects. 

