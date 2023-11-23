Nikon Z f full verdict! N-Photo 157 on sale today

When many of us first invested in our cameras, it was with the intention of taking photos of loved ones. But in this issue’s lead feature, James Paterson encourages you to stick at it and, by following his top tips, your casual snaps of the kids can become carefully considered portraits.

Our apprentice heads into the deep, dark woods of Dartmoor with fine art landscape photographer Neil Burnell to capture atmospheric images of the ancient oak forest of Wistman’s Wood, among other mysterious woodlands.

In our Gear section, we give the N-Photo verdict on the new Nikon Z f, a full-frame camera that’s full of cutting-edge tech (boasting some features that even the range-topping Z 8 and Z 9 can’t match), all wrapped up in a stunning retro body reminiscent of classic film Nikons of yesteryear. We also put eight super-telephoto zooms that are perfect for sports and wildlife through their paces in our Big Test.

In our Skills section, we show you how to take great plant portraits, transform scenic shots with a mono makeover, shoot minimalist seascapes and light-paint a landscape, among other great projects.

(Image credit: Future)

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects, and a whole lot more, subscribe to N-Photo today – with our unmissable subs deal!

Check out our latest subscription offer!

Where to find N-Photo magazine

So rush down to your newsagent today. Or ever better, why not subscribe with this fantastic deal to a print edition, and have the magazine delivered to your door every month?

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Pocket Mags (for Android devices)

• Readly (all-you-can-eat digital magazine subscription service)

(Image credit: Future)

If you wanted a printed version of any of our most recent issues we have a selection of back issues to choose from in our online store.

Subscription deals: Our guide to the best photo magazines