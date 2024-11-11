Nikon launches not one, not two, not three, not four… but FIVE pairs of binoculars

By
published

These five new sets of binos from Nikon are updates to its recently discontinued Professional range, but come with a hefty price tag

Five pairs of Nikon binoculars
From left to right top row: Nikon 7x50IF HP WP Tropical, Nikon 7x50IF HP WP Tropical Scale and Nikon 7x50IF SP WP; and bottom row: Nikon 10x70IF SP WP and Nikon 18x70IF WP WF (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon has announced no less than five new high-end pairs of binoculars, replacing older models in its Professional series. Costing between ¥187,000 and ¥310,400 (approximately $1,200 / £950 / AU$1,850 to $1,950 / £1,500 / AU$3,000 – we only have Japanese pricing at the moment), they're all top-end models with price tags to match.

In all the new binoculars, the imitation leather material on the grip of the main body has been improved over the models they're replacing, making them safe to use even in harsh conditions, such as rain or night dew.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

Related articles