Nikon aims sights at Canon with its new image-stabilized binoculars

Nikon is eyeing up its old adversary Canon again – and this time time it is about binoculars, not cameras. Nikon and Canon has, of course, made a wide range of binoculars over the years – but there has been an important difference. All of Canon's binoculars have image stabilization - whilst Nikon has concentrated its efforts on non-stabilized models.

That all changes, now, as Nikon introduces two models to its new Stabilized range - providing a choice of either 10x or 12x magnification. Nikon says that its stabilization system system will counteract vibrations caused by hand movements by up to 80%.

(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon's Stabilized 10x25 S and 12x25 S binoculars weigh 405g and 395g. That's before the two AA batteries that power the optical image stabilization system are inserted, which can provide up to 12 hours of operation.

The two pairs look identical – other than the 10x20 pair is 3mm longer and will provide a brighter (and less magnified) image.

The minimum focus distance is 3m (9.8ft) for both - and neither is waterproofed.

It is not the first time that Nikon has made image-stabilized binoculars – but it seems that previously, these were only available in Japan. But this approach has obviously now changed, with these new models being released worldwide. “Recently there has been a surge in popularity for stabilized binoculars, and Nikon’s expertise in optics uniquely positions us to give all types of customers an extremely appealing option,” comments Jeff Abler, VP of Sales and NPS, Nikon Inc.

The Nikon Stabilized 10x25 S will cost $639.95/£699, and the Stabilized 12x25 S will cost $649.95/£719 when they go on sale in mid-November.

