This cute-but-clever Nextbase dashcam is slashed to under £50 in unbelievable Amazon deal

The Nextbase Piqo was launched at the end of last year, and is one of the smallest dashcams that you could get for your car. Its miniature form means that it takes up minimal space on your windscreen - and therefore doesn't block your view and it surveys the road ahead.

It is one of our favourite budget dash cams - but is now slashed in price in the four-day Amazon Prime Day sale that started today. The Nextbase Piqo 1 can be picked up for just £49.99 - that's half the RRP, and £30 less than we can normally find it for.

Nextbase Piqo 1K: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon 🇬🇧 Save £50 This is Nextbase's smallest ever dashcam, and a new rival to the Garmin Mini 2 - offers a 140-degree lens, voice control, and wifi connectivity for an incredible low price.

Nextbase is one of the biggest names in dashcams, and the Piqo was designed to offer a low-cost feature-packed alternative to options from its lesser-known rivals.

This 1K model offer Full HD recording from a lens with a 140° fielf of view. It boasts GPS, WiFi and Bluetooth - and has a parking mode if you use with the optional hardwire installation kit. There is a Guardian mode, that alerts you after someone borrowing your car has exceeded the speed limit or driven somewhere they shouldn’t. If you pay for the optional subscription service, you also get Emergency SOS , which also unlocks 180 days of cloud storage for your video clips.

In our full Piqo review, we said that this was a "very good compact dash cam at a great price. It looks and feels premium, with good video quality and excellent ease-of-use. Recordings are clear enough, with a decent amount of detail and a strong nighttime performance, especially considering the low price' With the price now half what it was when we reviewed it, it becomes even harder to criticise!

