Nextbase introduces Piqo, a discreet dashcam that doesn't cost the earth

By
published

The Nextbase Piqo dashcam is small in size and small in price but doesn't scrimp on potentially live-saving features

Nextbase Piqo in car with two female drivers
(Image credit: Nextbase)

In these days of 'Swoop and Squat' scams'  – where dishonest drivers deliberately cause rear-ending accidents to claim insurance money, a dashcam can be invaluable in proving that you weren't to blame in the event of someone trying to make it look like you went into the back of them.

Nextbase, one of the biggest brands in dashcams, has introduced the Piqo – its smallest and most discreet smart dash cam yet. The device combines driver safety and vehicle security with convenience and value.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

TOPICS

Related articles