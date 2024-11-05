Nextbase introduces Piqo, a discreet dashcam that doesn't cost the earth

In these days of 'Swoop and Squat' scams' – where dishonest drivers deliberately cause rear-ending accidents to claim insurance money, a dashcam can be invaluable in proving that you weren't to blame in the event of someone trying to make it look like you went into the back of them.

Nextbase, one of the biggest brands in dashcams, has introduced the Piqo – its smallest and most discreet smart dash cam yet. The device combines driver safety and vehicle security with convenience and value.

While it may be cheap to buy, the Piqo doesn't compromise on the potentially life-saving features and world-class image quality that Nextbase is renowned for. It is available in two versions: Piqo 1K (Full Ultra-Wide HD/1080p) and Piqo 2K (Quad HD/1440p), both of which deliver superior image quality, automatically lock footage during collisions, and offer tracking via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.

The Smart Parking feature automatically records incidents when you're away from the vehicle (Image credit: Nextbase)

Both Piqo models incorporate technology first introduced in the company's top-of-the-range Nextbase iQ smart dashcam, offering 'Lite' versions of core features at a fraction of the cost.

Guardian Mode Lite monitors your vehicle when being driven by someone else and automatically saves timestamped, GPS-marked video clips if triggered by an event, which can then be accessed via the new integrated app when connected to local Wi-Fi. So, if your mechanic is driving over your set speed limit, the footage will be automatically saved and you will be notified.

The voice-activated Witness Mode Lite shares in-vehicle footage instantly with a designated emergency contact in case of an incident, if connected to Bluetooth when triggered.

An Emergency SOS feature automatically alerts emergency services and supplies location information in the event of an accident in which the driver becomes incapacitated.

The device also features Voice Control, enabling you to keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. The Smart Parking feature automatically triggers a recording of any incidents that may occur when your car is bumped into while parked up.

The Piqo is affixed via Nextbase's ClickMount system, which has been crash-tested to ensure secure installation (Image credit: Nextbase)

Richard Browning, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for Nextbase, comments: “After establishing our reputation for award-winning video imaging and product reliability with our Series 2 dashcams, and receiving global innovation awards for our pioneering iQ smart dashcam, we listened to our customers and developed the product for every driver. Piqo combines a smaller, sleeker profile with the most sought-after features from our Series 2 and introduces versions of the essential safety and security technology that debuted in iQ. Paired with an easy-to-use app and an affordable price, Piqo provides unmatched value, making driver safety and vehicle security more accessible to everyone.”

The Piqo 1K model is available at $129.99 / £99 and the Piqo 2K is available at $149.99 / £119. It comes with a free Solo subscription, which includes Guardian Mode Lite, Witness Mode Lite, Voice Control, Smart Parking, the ability to download and share videos, 30 days’ cloud storage and a one-year warranty. An optional Protect subscription, which costs $4.99 / £2.99 per month or $49.99 / £29.99 annually, adds the Emergency SOS feature, increases cloud storage to 180 days, and extends the warranty to three years.

