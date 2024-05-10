New world record: this is the biggest battery ever in a tablet

Are you disappointed with your tablet's battery life? The new Armor Pad 3 Pro from Ulefone could be the answer. It packs an immense 33280 mAh battery that's around three times the capacity of the battery in an iPad Pro. Ulefone claims it's good for 181 hours of talk time, and 1812 hours (75.5 days!) of standby time. Thankfully there's 66W fast charging to get you juiced up relatively quickly.

As its name suggests, the Armor Pad 3 Pro is also built to survive abuse: it's aimed primarily at industrial and construction sectors, or anyone who needs a tablet built to military standard 810 certification. The Armor Pad 3 Pro is also IP68 rated, meaning it's both dust resistant and waterproof to a depth of 1.5m for up to 30 minutes. Other unusual tablet features include a built-in flashlight with 483 individual LEDS that provide 1100 lumens of light output. There's even support for an optional dual-camera borescope (inspection camera).

Surprisingly for a device which clearly isn't focussed primarily on photography, the Armor Pad 3 Pro still packs a 50MP main camera based around Samsung's GN1 image sensor. This 1.31-inch chip is used in some of the best camera phones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, so with the right image processing, it's capable of great image quality. In the Armor Pad 3 Pro it can record 1080p video and is fronted by an f/1.95 lens with an 85-degree field of view. On the front of the tablet is a 32MP, 1080p selfie camera that uses a Samsung GD1 image sensor.

The Armor Pad 3 Pro is based around an 8-core MediaTek MT8788 System-on-Chip and features 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. This is expandable up to 2TB using the microSD card slot. The tablet sports a 10.36-inch IPS display with a 1200 x 2000 resolution and 500-nit maximum brightness. In-keeping with the device's rugged credentials, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

But you don't get all that battery life without some compromise. The gargantuan battery inside increases the tablet's overall weight to a meaty 1.24kg - that's around 2.5x the weight of a standard 10.9" iPad. The device is also rather thick at 21.2mm, and measures 262 x 167mm length x width.

The Ulefone Armor Pad 3 Pro is available to order now, priced at $600.