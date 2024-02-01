New PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine issue 214 – free camera bag when you subscribe today!

Our all-new March issue 214 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now, with a new subscriptions offer! Subscribe today for big savings + get a free Lowepro Passport Duo camera bag worth £29.99!*

Here's what's in the new No.1 Canon Magazine + FREE videos + FREE ebook...

While it’s generally accepted that editing your images goes hand in hand with digital photography, nothing beats capturing the best photos correctly in your Canon camera.

But it’s not just about saving yourself time in Photoshop, there are key settings you have to get right in camera, which simply can’t be changed at the editing stage! Your aperture, shutter speed, focusing, metering and composition all need to be aligned when you’re taking your shot. We explain how to get it right in Canon.

Also inside this issue, our PhotoPlus Apprentice learns how to take amazing astro photos, with top tips for night shots of starry skies with Canon pro Chris Grimmer. Learn to start shooting after dark.

New Canon camera skills!

We have some great photo projects for you – all with free video guides! Canon pro landscape photographer Drew Buckley teaches you how to take great winter scenic photos, and James Paterson explains how to use a Speedlite to paint a coastal landscape.

Plus Matty Graham shows you how to use a clever vertical panoramic technique for big shots inside cathedrals. Also there’s new Photoshop image-editing tutorials.

Master macro Matt Doogue talks to us about his ‘photo therapy’ while capturing close-ups of tiny wildlife subjects with his Canon kit.

We have your new Photo Stories, and Canon School and EOS SOS, plus in Super Test we review the best budget lenses for Canon EOS DSLRs, prices from only £129!

Also don’t miss your free 180-page Photoshop Made Simple ebook worth £7.99, download details inside.

We're the No.1 Canon magazine, written by Canon photographers, for Canon photographers, and we cater for every Canon EOS camera user.

If you’re not a PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine subscriber already CLICK HERE to join our Canon crew and get your free Lowepro camera bag worth £29.99!*This also makes sure your copy is delivered to your door every month.

Every issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue – out now at all good newsagents and supermarkets.

Thank you for choosing PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine!

Back issues and digital editions

Limited back issues of PhotoPlus print editions are available on our MagazinesDirect secure store

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket Mags (mult-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)