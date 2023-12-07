New PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine Christmas issue + FREE backpack when you subscribe!

Our new Christmas issue 212 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now, with our wonderful Christmas subscriptions offer! Subscribe today to get our festive offer with big savings + get a free Lowepro Adventura Go BP 150 backpack backpack worth £95!*

Here's what's in the new No.1 Canon Magazine + FREE videos + FREE ebook...

Winter can be a magical time of year for outdoor photography, as we reveal in our big Canon camera skills guide this issue. Find out how to actually utilise the colder conditions, and discover how to take great frosty, ice-filled and snowy landscape shots. Plus astro photo tips, and we look at taking fun family photos at home over the festive holidays.

Speaking of festivities, this issue we have our big Canon Gear Christmas Gift Guide, with 85 brilliant ideas for presents, for you and your loved ones. With prices starting under £50, to more serious kit for advanced enthusiasts, there really is something for everyone.

New Canon camera skills!

It may be cold, a bit wet, and sometimes feel like it’s already dark by mid-afternoon, but that doesn’t mean you should put your Canon kit into hibernation. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, it’s precisely these longer winter evenings that make it the perfect time of year to work on your night photography skills.

We had a great time on a photoshoot in central Bristol this month, with Canon pro Paul Groom, and PhotoPlus Apprentice Paul Way, taking great city shots at night. Learn how to take better shots, including epic traffic light trail shots, using long 30-second exposures.

We have more new photo projects with video guides for you to follow along, from shooting in the best light for landscapes, to custom festive bokeh shapes for more creative images.

We speak to Devon-based wildlife photographer Sam Hazell who’s passionate about getting out in nature with his Canon, and how it’s helped his mental health.

Plus there’s your Photo Stories, new Canon School and EOS SOS, where we answer all of your latest technical questions.

Also get your FREE Teach Yourself Macro Photography ebook worth £17.99, download details inside the mag.

We're the No.1 Canon magazine, written by Canon photographers, for Canon photographers, and we cater for every Canon EOS camera user.

Every issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue – out now at all good newsagents and supermarkets.

