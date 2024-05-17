New exhibition at Buckingham Palace unveils stories behind 100 years of iconic Royal photographs

Photographs on display in new Royal exhibition include the Queen Mother's personal copy of her daughter's Coronation portrait

Snowdon, Princess Margaret, 1967. Credit: Photograph: Snowdon. Not for distribution by picture agencies. Cecil Beaton, Queen Elizabeth, 1939 . Cecil Beaton, Princess Margaret, 1949. Antony Armstrong - Jones, Prince Charles and Princess Anne , 1956. Credit: Photograph: Antony Armstrong - Jones. Not for distribution by picture agencies. Cecil Beaton, Princess Elizabeth, 1942. Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2024.
(Image credit: Cecil Beaton, Princess Elizabeth, 1942. Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2024.)

Notoriously private public figures, the British Royal Family are everywhere and nowhere, hiding in plain sight. This is perhaps why; when they throw us a bone and allow us a peek into their previously unseen lives, we jump. 

A new exhibition at The King’s Gallery in Buckingham Palace, London, will reveal the tales behind 100 years of Royal images captured by the likes of Cecil Beaton, Anthony Armstrong-Jones, and Lord Snowdon. 

