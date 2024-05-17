New exhibition at Buckingham Palace unveils stories behind 100 years of iconic Royal photographs

Notoriously private public figures, the British Royal Family are everywhere and nowhere, hiding in plain sight. This is perhaps why; when they throw us a bone and allow us a peek into their previously unseen lives, we jump.

A new exhibition at The King’s Gallery in Buckingham Palace, London, will reveal the tales behind 100 years of Royal images captured by the likes of Cecil Beaton, Anthony Armstrong-Jones, and Lord Snowdon.

Among the original works is the personal portrait kept by the Queen Mother of her daughter Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, signed by the late Queen.

A copy of Queen Elizabeth II's signed coronation photo that was kept as a personal keepsake by the Queen Mother (Image credit: Cecil Beaton,1953. Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2024.)

The array of photographs charts the evolution of Royal portrait photography from the 1920s to the present day, through more than 150 items from the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives.

"The Royal Collection holds some of the most enduring photographs ever taken of the Royal Family, captured by the most celebrated portrait photographers of the past hundred years – from Dorothy Wilding and Cecil Beaton to Annie Leibovitz, David Bailey, and Rankin," said Alessandro Nasini, curator of Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography.

"Alongside these beautiful vintage prints, which cannot be on permanent display for conservation reasons, we are excited to share archival correspondence and never-before-seen proofs that will give visitors a behind-the-scenes insight into the process of creating such unforgettable royal portraits."

Visitors will see the earliest surviving photographic print of a member of the Royal Family in color: Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester and sister-in-law to King George VI and Edward VIII, on her wedding day.

The photo was taken in 1935 by Madame Yevonde, a pioneer of color photography and champion of women photographers.

The earliest surviving photographic print of a member of the Royal Family in color, Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, on her wedding day in 1935. Taken by Madame Yevonde, an early pioneer of film photography, and female photographers (Image credit: Madam Yevonde, 1935. National Portrait Gallery. Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2024.)

Previously unreleased wartime images by Cecil Beaton will be on display for the first time, including a photograph of King George VI and the Queen Mother comforting each other while inspecting bomb damage at Buckingham Palace.

The incredible photograph from 1940 shows how the royal couple used photography to project a sense of stability and hope for the nation during World War II.

Visitors will also see annotated contact sheet proofs from Elizabeth II’s Coronation, with a note from Martin Charteris, the Queen’s Assistant Private Secretary, recommending to Prince Philip which images should be sent as personal mementos to the Royal Family and Maids of Honour.

Also on display will be photographs from the 1980s and 2020s highlighting the revolutionary way in which photography and tastes have evolved. These include Rankin’s 2001 photograph of the Queen smiling against a glittering gold backdrop, Andy Warhol’s 1985 portrait of Her late Majesty, sprinkled with diamond dust to make it sparkle, and The Princess of Wales when she was the Duchess of Cambridge by Paolo Roversi, 2021.

The exhibition opens today and can be visited every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays until October 06 2024. Tickets cost £19.00 for adults, £12.00 for 18-24s, and £9.50 for 5-17s and disabled guests. Access companions and under 5s can visit free, and a £1 ticket offer for those on named benefit schemes is available May 17 - July 08.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official exhibition webpage.

Paolo Roversi, The Princess of Wales, when The Duchess of Cambridge, 2021 (Image credit: Paolo Roversi, 2021. Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2024.)

