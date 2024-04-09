National Science and Media Museum reopening delayed until 2025 for "future proofing"

By Kalum Carter
published

Britain's National Science and Media Museum is getting a $7.5 million redesign that will add two new galleries – but plans to open in 2024 have hit a hurdle

The National Science and Media Museum
(Image credit: The National Science and Media Museum)

The National Science and Media Museum located in Bradford, England, closed its doors in June 2023 for a major "once in a generation" redevelopment that will see a $7.5 million / £6 million redesign. 

The museum was initially expected to be completed this summer, but it will now be pushed back to 2025 to align with the Bradford district’s UK City of Culture celebrations. However, as fortuitous as this sounds, the delays were down to the unexpected excavation work on an additional passenger lift shaft. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles