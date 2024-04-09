National Science and Media Museum reopening delayed until 2025 for "future proofing"

Britain's National Science and Media Museum is getting a $7.5 million redesign that will add two new galleries – but plans to open in 2024 have hit a hurdle
(Image credit: The National Science and Media Museum)
The National Science and Media Museum located in Bradford, England, closed its doors in June 2023 for a major "once in a generation" redevelopment that will see a $7.5 million / £6 million redesign.
The museum was initially expected to be completed this summer, but it will now be pushed back to 2025 to align with the Bradford district’s UK City of Culture celebrations. However, as fortuitous as this sounds, the delays were down to the unexpected excavation work on an additional passenger lift shaft.
The museum's transformation will see huge changes in a multi-million capital project called 'Sound and Vision', supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Two new permanent galleries, a new passenger lift, and major improvements to the main entrance will revitalize the museum and make it a go-to space for exhibitions.
The museum will open in 2025 in two phases, the first being the opening of the building at the start of Bradford's City of Culture UK year, and the second will be the Sound and Vision galleries scheduled for the summer.
Jo Quinton-Tulloch, Director of the National Science and Media Museum states, "Our new Sound and Vision galleries will completely transform the museum’s visitor offer by showcasing our incredible collections and ensuring visitors can find stories that resonate with them.
"Having an additional passenger lift is a crucial part of our transformation that will enable us to welcome many more visitors in 2025 and beyond. Despite extensive survey work before the excavation commenced, our contractors encountered an unexpected make-up of ground at the base of the lift, which took much longer to excavate than anticipated.
"Whilst the impact of this delay in the short term is frustrating, our Sound and Vision project will future-proof the museum for decades to come".
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The redevelopment is exciting, and one that will benefit future generations for years to come. The new gallery designs reveal how they will be dynamic and interactive, capable of sharing their extensive collection of art from photography to video games. "Visitors will be able to see the first ever photographic image; have a go at being a sound engineer; step inside the studio of a local radio station and enter a live art installation," says the museum.
I for one am excited for more inclusion and support for the arts and Bradford proudly does that, and I am sure the new museum and galleries will be a huge success.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.