NASA's Hubble Telescope photographs garden of galactic roses in stunning images

The Andromeda galaxy is the Milky Way's closest neighbor, and the most distant object that can be seen with the naked eye
Scientists probed Andromeda’s spiral arms using Hubble to analyze the collection of stars buried in its cosmic bouquets(Image credit: NASA, ESA, M. Boyer (Space Telescope Science Institute), and J. Dalcanton (University of Washington); Image Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America))
Also known as M31, Andromeda is the Milky Way’s closest major galaxy, measuring roughly 152,000 light years across, with almost the same mass as our home galaxy.
As a spiral galaxy, Andromeda’s long tendril-like winding arms are one of its most remarkable features, and at 2.5 million light years away from Earth, it’s the most distant object that can be seen with the naked eye.
August and September are the best months to see it, as the galaxy is highest in the sky during these months.
Now, using the Hubble Telescope, scientists have probed one of its tendrils in the northeast, revealing swathes of ionized gas.
According to NASA:
“These regions — which are common in spiral and irregular galaxies — often indicate the presence of recent star formation. The combination of stellar nurseries and supernovae create a dynamic environment that excites the surrounding hydrogen gas, flourishing it into a garden of star-studded roses.”
The stunning crimson bouquets were visible in such beautiful clarity due to the Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and Wild Field Camera 3 (WFC3), allowing scientists to analyze the collection of stars buried within the cosmic bunches.
With ACS and WFC3’s wide spectral coverage, Hubble is able to peer through the hedges of gas and take a look at a huge sample of stars, providing not just a clear view of Andromeda’s stellar history and diversity.
The images all offer a deeper insight into stellar formation and evolution, and NASA adds:
“By examining these stars in our local cosmic neighborhood, scientists can better understand those within galaxies in the distant universe.”
