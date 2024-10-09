NASA astronaut photographs Hurricane Milton From space, right before it hits

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominik has captured Hurricane Milton from the International Space Station

Hurricane Milton from the International Space Station
(Image credit: Matthew Dominick/NASA)

As Americans deal with the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, in which 227 people lost their lives (according to AP), they now have to prepare for Hurricane Milton, the category five storm expected to hit the Tampa area of Florida tonight. 

Astronauts in orbit in the International Space Station (ISS) have captured a unique view of the storm from above, showing the breadth and strength of Hurricane Milton. 

