NASA astronaut photographs Hurricane Milton From space, right before it hits

As Americans deal with the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, in which 227 people lost their lives (according to AP), they now have to prepare for Hurricane Milton, the category five storm expected to hit the Tampa area of Florida tonight.

Astronauts in orbit in the International Space Station (ISS) have captured a unique view of the storm from above, showing the breadth and strength of Hurricane Milton.

With estimated winds of up to 165mph (270km), President Joe Biden has warned that evacuating targeted areas was a matter of "life or death."

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominik tweeted a photograph taken through a window of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that's docked at the station.

You can clearly see the curve of the Earth, and the raging clouds of Hurricane Milton, from this unique view.

Dominik has captured many incredible images from the ISS, and now he has captured the storm that's delaying his return to Earth. The ISS makes 16 orbits around the Earth each day, so there are many opportunities to see what’s going on in the planet's atmosphere.

The ISS also has external cameras that have captured the journey of Hurricane Milton.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a YouTube video posted by NASA it explains:

"External cameras on the International Space Station captured new views of category 4 Hurricane Milton at 9:37 a.m. EDT October 8 as it churned across the Gulf of Mexico, headed for an expected landfall around Tampa, Florida in the early morning hours Oct. 10. As of 8 a.m. EDT on Oct. 8, Milton was packing winds of 145 miles an hours and strengthening as it moved in an east-northeast direction toward the west coast of Florida."

International Space Station Cameras Capture New Views Of Hurricane Milton - Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - YouTube Watch On

A category 5 hurricane is the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which estimates the potential for property damage. It’s not known yet what chaos Hurricane Milton will cause, however, it’s expected to cause a huge storm, extreme flooding, power outages and property destruction.

The National Weather Service posted to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, saying:

"Milton is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane when it reaches Florida Wednesday night. This is a very serious threat and residents in Florida are urged to listen to local officials."

Take a look at our guide to the best cameras for astrophotography, and the best star tracker mounts for astrophotography.