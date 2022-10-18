Mobile flash photography banned from UK nightclub

By Hannah Rooke
published

Mint Warehouse in Leeds, UK has banned people using flash on the dancefloor in hope it'll deter people from taking photos

mobile phones in a nightclub
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mint Warehouse in Leeds, UK has become the latest nightclub to ban flash photography on the dancefloor. Last week the popular underground music venue shared a post on Instagram outlining the new rules and while some people aren’t on board, there has been a lot of support for the move.

There really is nothing worse than being in the zone on the dance floor, immersed in the light and sound then seeing someone flash fire (or worse, seeing someone filming with the flash on). It’s a complete vibe killer and no one ever captures amazing photos or videos from a night out with flash on anyway. It’s unflattering at the best of times and even more so when you’re sweaty and several drinks in. 

• These are the best camera phones (opens in new tab)

It’s not uncommon for nightclubs to ban mobile phones entirely and some will even go as far as kicking you out if you’re caught using one. Many clubs in Berlin such as techno superclub Tresor and the notoriously hard-to-get-into Berghain have banned the use of mobile phones completely in the hope it’ll make people more connected to the moment and not social media. 

A post shared by MiNT WAREHOUSE LEEDS (@mintwarehouseleeds) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

In April 2019, DJ Mag (opens in new tab) posted an article asking if it was time for a total ban on mobile phones on the dancefloor following a survey Eventbrite (opens in new tab) conducted the previous year.  Research shows that of the 1031 people asked, 70% said they find people filming ot taking pictures while 81% said they could understand why it might annoy artists and DJs performing. 

While Mint Warehouse isn’t banning phones entirely, banning the use of flash will make phones less noticeable and a lot less distracting. Personally, I think the banning of phones is a good idea and that’s coming from someone who uses one on the dancefloor. 

Professional photographers are often hired by the promoter or nightclub to take photos of the night so perhaps it’s best we leave it up to them. After all, they’re paid to take photos so you know they’re gonna be better than anything you could capture on your smartphone - even if it is one of the best camera phones.

Discover the best low light cameras and the best lens for portraits.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Related articles