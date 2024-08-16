Mega twin-lens flagship Panasonic S5 II camera deal - save £799

Get two lenses for the price of one in this full-frame mirrorless camera discount deal

Twin-lens camera deals are often one best money-saving ways to swapping camera systems. Instead of just getting a kit lens, you get a pair of optics that from day one allows you to tackle a range of subjects.

We have just spotted this exclusive Wex Photo Video deal that gets you the full-frame L-mount Panasonic Lumix S5 II with both a Panasonic Lumix S 14-28mm F4-5.6 Macro wide-angle zoom, and a Panasonic S 85mm f/1.8 portrait prime lens - all for a combined price of £1,799 - an effective saving of £799.

Save £799 at Wex The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to this exclusive twin-lens deal, that effectively gets you the 85mm lens thrown in for free.  Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. 

