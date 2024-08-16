Mega twin-lens flagship Panasonic S5 II camera deal - save £799

Twin-lens camera deals are often one best money-saving ways to swapping camera systems. Instead of just getting a kit lens, you get a pair of optics that from day one allows you to tackle a range of subjects.

We have just spotted this exclusive Wex Photo Video deal that gets you the full-frame L-mount Panasonic Lumix S5 II with both a Panasonic Lumix S 14-28mm F4-5.6 Macro wide-angle zoom, and a Panasonic S 85mm f/1.8 portrait prime lens - all for a combined price of £1,799 - an effective saving of £799.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 14-28mm + 85mm f/1.8 | was £2,598 | now £1,799

Save £799 at Wex The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to this exclusive twin-lens deal, that effectively gets you the 85mm lens thrown in for free. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera.

Designed for content creators who demand exceptional stills and video performance, the second-generation Panasonic Lumix S5 II mirrorless camera boasts a suite of new features to bring your creative vision to life.

With its newly designed sensor and updated processing engine featuring L2 technology, the S5 II is the first Lumix camera to offer Phase Hybrid AF, ensuring fast and precise autofocus performance. Leveraging its 24.2MP sensor and enhanced processor, this camera can record 6K video for up to 30 minutes and offers unlimited 4K video capture. Optimized for video, the S5 II includes a new Active I.S. system, enhancing image stabilization for walking shots while recording.

