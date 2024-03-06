MASSIVE savings to be had on Sony's Tough CFexpress type A cards

In a world where the best mirrorless cameras are being launched with bigger and bigger sensors, and the best medium format cameras are reaching over 100-megapixels memory and storage is always at the back of your mind.

Well thanks to the latest cut on Sony Tough CFexpress and SD cards you can sleep easy at night as you can save between $35 to $400 off each card! Now I don't expect you to buy every card on sale, so I have rounded up the savings and selected the best 5 I've seen across the internet to make your choices that little bit easier!

So what are you waiting for, scroll down and take a look at these massive savings that could help your memory dilemma.

Sony Tough 1920GB CFexpress Type A| was $1,398 |now $998

SAVE $400 at B&H with 1920GB of storage this is a very special card, it can be used in any pro mirrorless camera that accepts it, but most of all this is a filmmaker's dream card that never has to worry about shooting 4k, 6K or even 8K.



Price Check | Adorama: $998 |

Sony Tough 960GB CFexpress Type A| was $748 |now $578

SAVE $170 at B&H with 960GB of storage this is your perfect set-it-and-forget-it memory card for any camera, whether you're using the latest mirrorless camera or a 100MP medium format this card can handle all the files.



Price Check | Adorama: $578 |

While there are many other deals across the Sony Tough CFexpress range on lower storage capacity cards I believe the above are the best deals out there and these also showcase a wide range of storage capacities to suit everyone's needs and everyone's budget.