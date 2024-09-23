A must-see! Magnum photographer Trent Parke to exhibit his renowned work 'Monument'

By
published

Magnum photographer Trent Parke will showcase his stunning new work, 'Monument', next month at the Martin Parr Foundation

Monument by Trent Parke
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 2003. From Monument (Image credit:  © Trent Parke / Magnum Photos)

Australian photographer Trent Parke will exhibit his incredible new work Monument in its European premiere next month at the Martin Parr Foundation in the UK.

Organized as part of the Bristol Photo Festival's 2024 program, Monument brings together 25 years of capturing unique street images in Sydney and Adelaide, Australia, "creating a portal through which we witness the disintegration of the universe".

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

