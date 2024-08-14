Love portraiture? The Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize shortlist is MUST SEE

The National Portrait Gallery releases the shortlist for the renowned Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize

Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2024
Pintupi-Luritja Lutheran Pastor Simon Dixon, Ikuntji/Haast Bluff, Arrernte Country, Northern Territory by Adam Ferguson from the series Big Sky, 2023. (Image credit: Adam Ferguson)

The Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize is one of the most prestigious photography competitions on the calendar, with winners using it as a platform to catapult their careers.

The National Portrait Gallery in the United Kingdom, which organizes the competition with support from Taylor Wessing, has announced the 2024 shortlist with 4 photographers chosen from 4,847 entries, each showcasing the magic of portrait photography.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

