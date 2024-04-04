LomoApparat 35mm film camera serves up Fluffy Omelette special edition

Lomography has introduced its newest version of its LomoApparat 35mm film camera - the LomoApparat Fluffy Omelet. The brightly-colored compact is a collaboration with the Thai art studio Fluffy Omelet.

The camera itself is the same as the original LomoApparat, which was launched in 2022. It features a super-wide 21mm lens - making it great for interiors, street photography, and selfies. The built-in flash has a color-gel filter slider, that allows you to add color casts to subjects that are close to the camera.

The camera comes supplied with a range of creative lens and flash attachments (Image credit: Lomography)

As well as the interchangeable gels, the camera comes with a selection of other creative attachments… A close-up attachment reduces the minimum focus from 0.5m to just 0.2m. The Kaleidoscope Lens attachment creates a multiple-mirrored image effect across the frame. The Splitzer Lens "slices and dices images into wedges of any size and for totally wild image effects" - and works with the camera's multiple-exposure facility.

There is no autofocus - with the lens's focus being fixed. Exposure is also fixed, with a constant exposure of 1/100sec at f/10 - although there is a Bulb setting available for long-exposure lowlight photography. There is a tripod socket too.

As well as the basic black version, the LomoApparat is also available in two other special editions - the orange leather-clad LomoApparat NeuBau, or the cream-leather LomoApparat Chiyoda.

The LomApparat Fluffy Omelet Edition is available now for $99 / £99.