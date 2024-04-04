LomoApparat 35mm film camera serves up Fluffy Omelette special edition

New version of funky Lomography LomoApparat film compact is a collocation with an upcoming Thai artis
(Image credit: Lomography)
Lomography has introduced its newest version of its LomoApparat 35mm film camera - the LomoApparat Fluffy Omelet. The brightly-colored compact is a collaboration with the Thai art studio Fluffy Omelet.
The camera itself is the same as the original LomoApparat, which was launched in 2022. It features a super-wide 21mm lens - making it great for interiors, street photography, and selfies. The built-in flash has a color-gel filter slider, that allows you to add color casts to subjects that are close to the camera.
As well as the interchangeable gels, the camera comes with a selection of other creative attachments… A close-up attachment reduces the minimum focus from 0.5m to just 0.2m. The Kaleidoscope Lens attachment creates a multiple-mirrored image effect across the frame. The Splitzer Lens "slices and dices images into wedges of any size and for totally wild image effects" - and works with the camera's multiple-exposure facility.
There is no autofocus - with the lens's focus being fixed. Exposure is also fixed, with a constant exposure of 1/100sec at f/10 - although there is a Bulb setting available for long-exposure lowlight photography. There is a tripod socket too.
As well as the basic black version, the LomoApparat is also available in two other special editions - the orange leather-clad LomoApparat NeuBau, or the cream-leather LomoApparat Chiyoda.
The LomApparat Fluffy Omelet Edition is available now for $99 / £99.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.