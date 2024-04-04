LomoApparat 35mm film camera serves up Fluffy Omelette special edition

By Chris George
published

New version of funky Lomography LomoApparat film compact is a collocation with an upcoming Thai artis

LomoApparat Fluffy Omelette
(Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography has introduced its newest version of its LomoApparat 35mm film camera - the LomoApparat Fluffy Omelet. The brightly-colored compact is a collaboration with the Thai art studio Fluffy Omelet.

The camera itself is the same as the original LomoApparat, which was launched in 2022. It features a super-wide 21mm lens - making it great for interiors, street photography, and selfies. The built-in flash has a color-gel filter slider, that allows you to add color casts to subjects that are close to the camera. 

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

