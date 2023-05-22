Sony camera launch: watch it LIVE right here!

Sony is launching a new camera tomorrow – and you can watch the announcement LIVE, right here, and be first to find out exactly what Sony is showing off to the world.

The launch event is set to take place Tuesday, May 23, at 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST (which is Wednesday May 24 00:00 AEST). As is increasingly customary, it will be a virtual launch that will be live streamed via YouTube – so you can watch the announcement in the embedded video below when it's showtime.

We'll also be covering the launch with a live blog of the event, keeping you up to date on the specs and details as Sony reveals them. So even if you can't sit and watch the video as it happens, you can keep the page open and we'll update you with all the information.

Live Sony camera launch: what camera is it?

Precious little has been officially revealed about the new camera, other than the tagline "All for vlogging". So it's a pretty safe bet that Sony is making another bid for best vlogging camera.

Unofficially, however, it has been widely rumored that the camera will be the Sony ZV-1 II – the direct successor to the Sony ZV-1.

You may be forgiven for thinking that Sony had already released a successor to this camera, because since its launch we've also had the Sony ZV-1F, the Sony SV-E10, and less than two months ago the Sony ZV-E1.

So what will the ZV-1 II do that's different?

Well, like the original model, it will be a fixed-lens compact camera geared towards vloggers (distinct from content creators, which is where interchangeable lens models like the ZV-E1 come into play).

This time, however, it will reportedly boast a lens with an 18-50mm effective focal length (which is wider than the 24-70mm of the original), along with a slew of new AI features – some of which could conceivably be imported from the ZV-E1.

With stiff competition coming from the likes the new Canon PowerShot V10, Sony will be pulling out all the stops to make a compelling camera. Join us live to see exactly what it has up its sleeve!