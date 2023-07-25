Refresh

This drone can look up – the gimbal's controllable range is -90 degrees to +60 degrees (and even -5 to +5 pan).

The drone also boasts 8GB internal storage, the wide camera has 24mm EFL (slightly narrower than the only camera on the Air 2S's 22mm) at f/1.7 while the tele has a 35˚ field of view or 70mm EFL and f/2.8. ISO is 100-6400 though night mode can extend that to 12800 with a limit of 30fps. O4 has a transmission range of up to 20km in perfect conditions, and 1.5km even in urban noise.

We can also share some specs...



Weight: 720g

Folded: (without propellers): 207×100.5×91.1 mm (L×W×H)<br>

Unfolded: (without propellers): 258.8×326×105.8 mm (L×W×H)

Max speed: 21m/s (or 19 m/s in EU where the C1 spec is applied)

Cameras: both 1/1.3-inch stacked CMOS sensor 48 megapixel

Flight time: 42 minutes hover, 46 mins forward

Oh, and that was it? Thousands of us watched live and it was just a three minute video.

Very nice and all, but there wasn't even an announcement of the pricing.

OK, well Air 3. Dual cameras. 70mm. New RC. 46 min flight time. 100FPS slow mo. We've seen all that on screen in the opening moments. And a speedboat. And a hot air balloon. And O4 transmission. Omnidirectional sensors.

Looks a lot like a slightly smaller Mavic 3.

Cue dramatic countdown graphic...

Counting down the seconds watching the live chat my favourite suggestions so far have been "This drone will let you ride it" and "a Mini 6," the later from someone who presumably is looking to skip forward into the future. Oh, and "a robot that does the dishes." That'd certainly be a surprise, though I'd be happy with a robot that filled and emptied the dishwasher!

Also some folk out there hoping for a Pocket 3, too. Interesting.