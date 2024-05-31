Lexar launches three new affordable SD cards

Lexar has launched three new memory cards to expand its Silver series. They join the existing flagship card in the Silver range: the SILVER PRO SDXC card, which we've reviewed.

Lexar SILVER PLUS SDXC UHS-I Card

(Image credit: Lexar)

Headlining the new trio is the SILVER PLUS SDXC™ UHS-I Card. Though not a full-fat UHS-II card like the existing SILVER PRO, it's still capable of a very respectable 205MB/s maximum read speed and a 150MB/s peak write rate. Capacities range from 64GB to 1TB, though pricing and availability has yet to be revealed.

Lexar SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card

(Image credit: Lexar)

Slightly further down the Silver-series hierarchy is the standard 'Silver' SDXC UHS-I card. Like the Silver Plus, it too is designed for shooting 4K video at up to 60fps, and boasts similar read/write speeds of 205MB/s and 140MB/s, respectively. Silver SDXC cards are available now in 64GB (£12.79), 128GB (£19.99) and 256GB (£34.99) capacities, with 512GB and 1TB versions coming soon. US pricing has yet to be announced.

Lexar SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card

(Image credit: Lexar)

Lastly comes the new SILVER PLUS microSDXC™ UHS-I Card. It matches its full-size SD namesake by offering 205MB/s read ad 150MB/s maximum transfer speeds, while also being V30-rated, meaning it's capable of a minimum 30MB/s sustained write rate. An A2 Application Performance rating ensures snappy app loading speeds should the card be used in an Android phone or tablet. 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities are available to buy now at Amazon, priced at £9.99, £15.99 and £24.99, respectively. 512GB and 1TB capacities are said to be available soon.

(Image credit: Lexar)

All the new Silver-series cards have a durable construction built to withstand drops, shocks, vibrations, temperature extremes, X-rays and magnetic fields. They're backed by a limited lifetime warranty and include Lexar's Recovery Tool software which enables accidentally deleted files to be recovered.

