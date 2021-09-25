Leica x James Bond exhibition celebrates 25 years of 007 films

Four photographers have been involved in a 25-image photo series documenting behind-the-scenes moments of the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die. All images have been shot using Leica cameras and the creative decision was made for all photos to be taken in black and white – a medium that Leica does so well.

The photographers involved in the project all have a deep-rooted connection to the films themselves. They include producer and Bond custodian Michael G Wilson (half-brother of Barbara Broccoli), who is also an expert on 19th Century photography, and No Time To Die's unit photographer and portrait specialist, Nicola Dove.

They are joined by Greg Williams, a noted reportage photographer renowned for his cinematic style of composition, and none other than Daniel Craig, who has starred in five Bond films in total and is a passionate photographer in his free time. Both men have their own limited edition Leica camera, the Leica Q2 Daniel Craig x Greg Williams.

"The idea for the exhibition was born from conversations I had with Leica’s London archivist, Lou Proud, during the production of No Time To Die," Wilson explains. "When we realized we had four accomplished photographers snapping away on set who could capture behind-the-scenes moments with Leica camera, we realized we had the makings of an exhibition."

Since childhood, Wilson has had a long-standing affinity for photography. His father was a keen photographer and would often carry a suitcase housing a mini enlarger and turn their bathrooms and basements into darkrooms. As Wilson got older, he followed suit and went on to become a curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art before being appointed head of photography at the J Paul Getty Museum.

In a piece posted on the Leica Blog Wilson speaks about Weston Naef, who encouraged him to pursue photography, and his daughter Ella Naef, who has been instrumental in printing and organizing the exhibition.

"With Ella’s help, we have assembled a portfolio of 25 images showing work by all four photographers. We created portfolios of which four are artist proofs for the four artists, one is for the Eon [Productions, which makes the Bond films] archive and one is for sale at the Bond auction in autumn 2022."

The exhibition will take place in ten places around the world between now and January 2022 including London, Tokyo, Osaka, Frankfurt, Los Angeles, Salzburg, Singapore, Taipei, Seoul and Vienna. For any avid Bond fan, it's an exhibition not to be missed – dates for each location can be found on the Leica website.

