Motorola supersizes its flip phone cover screens with the Razr 50 Ultra and Razr Plus 2024

By
published

Motorola's latest flip phone, the Razr 50 Ultra (named the Razr Plus 2024 in the US) sports the biggest cover screen of any flip phone and upgraded cameras

A photo of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Motorola has announced two new flip phones, the Motorola Razr 50 (Razr 2024 in the US) and Razr 50 Ultra (Razr Plus 2024 in the US). We got our hands on the flagship for a quick flip and snap to try out its camera and that oversized cover screen ahead of our full review.

Moto's new flip phones aren't cheap, but with the Razr 50 costing £799 (approximately $1010 and AU$1495), and the Razr 50 Ultra costing £999 (approximately $1265 and AU$1870), the price of flexible screens is slowly starting to mainstream.

Image 1 of 7
A photo of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

