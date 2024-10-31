LCE Photographer of the Year is back with a prize pot of £10,000!

By
published

LCE Photographer of the Year 2025 is now open for entries in-store and online!

LCE Photographer of the Year 2025
(Image credit: London Camera Exchange)

The London Camera Exchange (LCE) Photographer of the Year competition is back for its second year after the success of its inaugural 2024 event.

The free photography competition received over 13,000 entries last year, with Marilyn Taylor winning the grand prize for her stunning photograph of a long-tongued bat approaching a banana leaf.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles