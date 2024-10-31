LCE Photographer of the Year is back with a prize pot of £10,000!

The London Camera Exchange (LCE) Photographer of the Year competition is back for its second year after the success of its inaugural 2024 event.

The free photography competition received over 13,000 entries last year, with Marilyn Taylor winning the grand prize for her stunning photograph of a long-tongued bat approaching a banana leaf.

LCE is the UK's largest photography retailer and has provided the British public with the best deals and exchange rates on the latest photography equipment for nearly 70 years. This year's competition is also supported by headline sponsors Canon, Nikon, and Sony, plus partners Fujifilm and OM System.

The winners will be announced at The Photography & Video Show at Excel in London in March 2025.

LCE Photographer of the Year 2024 winner (Image credit: Marilyn Taylor)

This 2025 competition includes 14 different categories across many genres of photography and is open to all levels of photography experience. This year introduces an 'Emerging Talent' category which is exclusively for students studying photography, with prizes available for both student and their educational institution.

The full list of categories are Action, After Dark, Birds, Creative, Emerging Talent Landscape, Macro, Music, Pets, Portrait, Street, Travel, Wildlife, and People’s Choice.

Entries will be judged by a jury of industry professionals including documentary photographer Peter Dench, SheClicks founder and journalist Angela Nicholson, and our very own Content Director, Chris George.

Last year's competition saw the People's Choice category become extremely popular as it opened up voting to the general public. The category makes a return this year, encouraging the competition to be shared among the photography community where they can make the difference between choosing a winner.

Managing Director of LCE Lee Harasyn says, "Last year’s competition was immensely popular, attracting large quantities of high-quality entries across every category and genre. We’re thrilled to announce it is now open for submissions for the second year, and proud to provide this platform for photographers to showcase their talents and gain visibility."

Entries for the LCE Photographer of the Year 2025 are open now worldwide, however, prizes can only be collected by UK residents so make sure you read the terms and conditions of the competition to make sure you are eligible.

Entries can be made online via the LCE Photographer of the Year website, or in one of its 26 UK stores.