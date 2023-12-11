LAST CHANCE! I own these Lume Cube lights and, at $50 off, you should too!

By James Artaius
published

These are the ring lights and panels I swear by – and they're up to $50 off, but only until tomorrow! Save big on Lume Cube

Lume Cube deals
(Image credit: Lume Cube)

It's always a little irksome when you come across great savings on kit you already have – but I like to pay it forward, and let you know about the deals I wish I could have bagged myself! 

I'm a huge Lume Cube fan – this brand consistently makes the best quality portable illumination around, from the best ring lights to the best LED light panels. And right now, Lume Cube has slashed up to $50 off some of them!

I personally own and use these products – hand on heart, the Cordless Ring Light Pro ($20 off) and Studio Panel Lighting Kit ($50 off) are literally on charge beside me, as I write this, about to be used to record a video. 

These deals all expire at 16:00 PST on December 12, so make sure you jump on them right now!

Cordless Ring Light Pro | $269.99 | $249.99 SAVE $20

Cordless Ring Light Pro | $269.99 | $249.99
SAVE $20 This is the best ring light on the market, for my money (literally – I own one!). Great power, beautiful light quality, battery or mains power, plus a remote control!

Studio Panel Lighting Kit | $349.99 | $299.99 SAVE $50

Studio Panel Lighting Kit | $349.99 | $299.99
SAVE $50 I've used these panels on a number of video shoots and they are absolutely brilliant for either key or fill. Again, having a remote control is an absolute game changer!

Ring Light Mini | $179.99 | $129.99 SAVE $50

Ring Light Mini | $179.99 | $129.99
SAVE $50 This has recently become the little light of choice in my household when we're on Zoom calls, shooting Stories on a phone, or just need a kiss of light during the winter. 

18 Inch Ring Light | $159.99 | $129.99SAVE $30

18 Inch Ring Light | $159.99 | $129.99
SAVE $30 This was my go-to light until the Pro came along. It's not quite as sleek and powerful, but neither is it quite as expensive! A fantastic, big ring light for cameras and phones.

Check out my Lume Cube Ring Light Pro review along with my Lume Cube 18 Inch Ring Light review for more details on these great lights.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

