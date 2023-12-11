LAST CHANCE! I own these Lume Cube lights and, at $50 off, you should too!

It's always a little irksome when you come across great savings on kit you already have – but I like to pay it forward, and let you know about the deals I wish I could have bagged myself!

I'm a huge Lume Cube fan – this brand consistently makes the best quality portable illumination around, from the best ring lights to the best LED light panels. And right now, Lume Cube has slashed up to $50 off some of them!

I personally own and use these products – hand on heart, the Cordless Ring Light Pro ($20 off) and Studio Panel Lighting Kit ($50 off) are literally on charge beside me, as I write this, about to be used to record a video.

These deals all expire at 16:00 PST on December 12, so make sure you jump on them right now!

Cordless Ring Light Pro | $269.99 | $249.99

SAVE $20 This is the best ring light on the market, for my money (literally – I own one!). Great power, beautiful light quality, battery or mains power, plus a remote control!

Studio Panel Lighting Kit | $349.99 | $299.99

SAVE $50 I've used these panels on a number of video shoots and they are absolutely brilliant for either key or fill. Again, having a remote control is an absolute game changer!

Ring Light Mini | $179.99 | $129.99

SAVE $50 This has recently become the little light of choice in my household when we're on Zoom calls, shooting Stories on a phone, or just need a kiss of light during the winter.

18 Inch Ring Light | $159.99 | $129.99

SAVE $30 This was my go-to light until the Pro came along. It's not quite as sleek and powerful, but neither is it quite as expensive! A fantastic, big ring light for cameras and phones.

Check out my Lume Cube Ring Light Pro review along with my Lume Cube 18 Inch Ring Light review for more details on these great lights.