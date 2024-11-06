Just what on earth are those funny little square things on 35mm film?

DX coding tells 35mm cameras – and film processing labs – vital information about film sensitivity, developing settings, and more

Still from YouTube video showing four rolls of 35mm film
(Image credit: Technology Connections)

You may think of 35mm film as a purely analog medium – a simple roll of chemically-coated celluloid that reacts when exposed to light to create the negatives from which photographs are produced – but there's actually some digital trickery going on too. Have you ever considered what those strange silver-and-black squares printed on the canister are – or even noticed them? Or did you stop to ponder what the tiny barcodes that appear beneath the processed negatives signify?

YouTube channel Technology Connections explores this in a video that's part of its No Effort November series, where purportedly 'no effort' was made in the making of the video (though I suspect that there actually was quite a lot of effort involved in making it look like no effort was involved – a blooper reel at the end shows the outakes, so it clearly took a fair while longer to put together than the 15 or so minutes that the video runs for).

Adam Waring
