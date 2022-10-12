James Bond special edition camera sells for £30,000 at Christie's auction

By Hannah Rooke
published

The camera first went on sale in September 2021 but sold out fast as there were just 250 available

Leica Q2 007 limited edition
(Image credit: Leica)

A special James Bond limited edition of a Leica Q2 has just sold for over £30,000 at Christie’s, 60 years of James Bond Charity Auction. The camera first went on sale in September 2021 but sold out fast as there were just 250 available. 

Included in the special edition James Bond-themed Leica Q2 (opens in new tab) is a unique black paint finish on the camera casing, a bespoke ocean green, Globe-Trotter covering and carry case, the iconic 007 logos painted on the top of the camera, the limited edition number engraved under the rear display, a metal lens cover with 007 gun barrel logo engraving, a handgrip with green leather to match the camera, a black fabric shoulder strap, a certificate of authenticity and of course, a Leica AQ to the same technical specifications as the standard version. All this would’ve set you back a cheeky $7,995 – but only if you were one of the lucky ones who got one new. 

The best Leica cameras (opens in new tab) can become coveted collector's pieces by those who are a fan of the brand. According to Leica Rumors (opens in new tab), the seller of the sought-after Leica intends to donate 100% of the profits from the sale of the 007 camera to the National Arts Collection Fund – a registered UK charity. Christie’s (opens in new tab) has also vouched to donate its entire buyer’s premium (minus costs incurred in selling the lot) to the charity.

Leica Q2 007 limited edition

(Image credit: Leica)

It was originally thought the camera would go for anywhere between £7,000 and £10,000 so both the seller and Christie's must be over-the-moon and its final sale price - almost triple the estimated value. 

The Leica Q2 is without a doubt one of the best compact cameras (opens in new tab) – it may not be the cheapest but it certainly delivers outstanding image quality. It features an impressive 47-megapixel sensor, a fixed 28mm f/1.7 lens, and an OLED viewfinder. 

A standard Leica Q2 is much easier to get hold of than the rare 007 version but it will still set you back nearly £5,000 so it's no surprise the limited edition one tested over £30,000 at auction. Leica lovers are if nothing else extremely brand loyal and apparently flashed with cash. 

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

