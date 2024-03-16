Is Canon thinking about a retro camera to challenge the X100IV, Leica Q3 & Nikon Zf?

Over the past year, there's been quite a buzz surrounding retro cameras. Everyone's been talking about the Nikon Z f, and it's not just talk—the sales speak for themselves, proving there's a real demand for these nostalgic shooters. Another camera making waves is the Fujifilm X100 VI, which is flying off the shelves.

Canon's EOS M6 Mark II has a retro feel when you add the optional electronic eyelevel viewfinder (Image credit: Canon)

In an interview with Camera Beta (translated by Asobinet), the director of optical development at the company's R&D center, Junichi Murakami, was asked directly, "Canon has a lot of historic bodies, but do you have any plans or ideas to release a retro camera?"

While the answer might seem a bit evasive, it's clear that Canon has given this question a lot of serious consideration.

"In conclusion, I can't give a definitive yes or no, but as you pointed out, many consumers have a special fondness for some of our past best-selling models, both in terms of their design and appearance."

Canon Rumors have also put their 2 cents in and have suggested from a source that an ongoing "active, even if just exploratory" project at Canon, focusing on developing a fixed-lens APS-C camera with a "retro" style. The buzz came from an internal slideshow mentioning this potential camera.

Now, while we're all for more cameras like the Leica Q-series and Fujifilm X100IV hitting the shelves, I'm a tad skeptical if Canon sees it the same way. They've always been seen as the giants in the industry, and niche markets haven't exactly been their forte, and when tried they have sometimes been left on the shelf to be forgotten. But hey, this is probably not now a niche market?

Canon Canonet G-III QL17 film camera (Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

You know, as much as I'd love to see Canon roll out a full-frame fixed-lens retro camera, let's be real—it'd probably come with a hefty price tag. Plus, it might not align with Canon's big plans for mirrorless domination. Once folks snag a fixed-lens camera, there's not a whole lot more you can sell, right?

Now, when it comes to full-frame, we're betting Canon will stick to the interchangeable lens camera route. But hey, an APS-C camera? That could totally find its way into the camera bags of many RF mount system owners, but count us in for snagging a digital Canonet QL17 as soon as it becomes available!