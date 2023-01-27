Irix makes high IQ move with its super-cool "Cine Matte box"

Irix is known for producing rather good cine lenses (opens in new tab) for cinematographers at an affordable price point, and now the company's cine know-how and filter experience have come together in its new Matte Box.

The Irix Matte Box IQ has been created for filmmakers and video creators who aim for the best possible results in their shots. It supports Irix magnetic MMS filters which can be used with virtually any lens, letting creators enjoy their creative freedom and flexibility in tool selection – this is a massive plus when on set and you just want to use a lens without having to work out whether it will fit.

To see this new matte box in action, check out the video below:

(Image credit: Irix)

Like any matte box, the Irix Matte Box IQ is a useful tool that helps you keep the optimal contrast and high-quality footage by eliminating unwanted reflections and lens flares. It will prove most useful while filming in difficult lighting conditions or spaces with high light intensity while on set. Irix Matte Box IQ is an important tool for filmmakers who strive for visual perfection and constantly search for new creative possibilities at a higher quality level.

(Image credit: Irix)

The main selling points for this new matte box are the integration of its magnetic filter system. Some on the market offer the chance to put in either 1 or 2 slide-in filters, but having the ability to stick filters on and off with ease really does help the productivity on set.

Another great feature for enthusiastic or prosumer filmmakers is that the Irix Matte Box IQ can be natively mounted directly onto the housing of any industry-standard cine lens with a 95 mm front diameter. But if you have a lens with either 52 to 86mm in diameter, then separate thread adapters are available which can be used with virtually any lens. Regardless of whether you use wide-angle or telephoto lenses, the Irix Matte Box will help you capture that perfect shot you’ve planned for so long.

