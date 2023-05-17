iPhone 15 basic models could be delayed due to camera component issues

Apple fans may be disappointed to hear that the release of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could be delayed. A recent report from Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu suggests that there may be issues with a crucial component needed to fit the 48MP camera on the lower-priced models.

At the beginning of this year, Pu had predicted that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would feature a 48MP camera similar to the one found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, in his May newsletter for Haitong International Securities clients, Pu indicated that the stacked CIS (CMOS Image Sensor) required for the 48MP camera may not be delivered on time, leading to a possible delay in the production schedule.

According to Phone Arena (opens in new tab), the news has sparked concern among Apple enthusiasts who are eagerly awaiting the release of the iPhone 15. If the standard models are delayed, it could have a significant impact on the company's sales and overall revenue. Apple typically releases its new iPhone models in September, but it remains to be seen whether the company will stick to this schedule.

It is worth noting that Pu has not provided any concrete information about the potential delay, and his comments are based on speculation and his analysis of the market. Given his track record of accurately predicting Apple's moves, he is known to be a pretty reliable source so we can assume that he could be right.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be powered by a 3nm a17 bionic SOC while the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be fitted with the same 4nm A16 Bionic application processor found in the current iPhone 14 Pro models. Pu has also said to expect the iPhone 15 series to be the first with a USB-C charging port, moving away from Apple’s own lightning port following new EU regulations that all smartphones must be USB-C compatible. All models will be available with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage other than the Pro version which has a 1TB option.

Apple has not yet commented on the issue, and it remains to be seen whether the company will address Pu's concerns publicly. As of now, Apple fans will have to wait and see whether the standard models of the iPhone 15 will be delayed or if the company will be able to overcome any production issues in time for a September release.

