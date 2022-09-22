International Photography Awards winners announced

The winners of the 19th International Photography Awards (IPA) have just been announced. This year’s entries are a testament to the diversity of photography both as a creative outlet and a way of documentation through an array of powerful and thought-provoking imagery.

More than 14,000 images were submitted to the IPA which is broken down into professional and non-professional photographers, each of which can enter images into the 13 categories. Spanning all genres of photography they include: advertising, analog, architecture, book, deeper perspective, editorial, event, fine art, nature, people, special, sports and still in motion.

From magical landscapes all across the globe to striking photos of humanity, there seems to be an underlying theme of awareness and hope showing the photographer's own take on current world issues. With such a wide range of categories to enter every style of photography is covered from the hyper-realistic to the super abstract.

Once Upon a Time - 1st place in nature category (Image credit: Lars Beusker)

Identity Perspectives - 1st place in advertising/fashion category (Image credit: Rebeka Legovic)

Australian professional photographer Benjamin Goode came first place in the nature/trees category for a stunning reflection of a group of dead trees in Lake Bonney, Southern Australia while Lars Beuskers came first overall for his majestic black and white photo of a lion from the series Once Upon a Time.

An all female team with Jodie Mann behind the lens impressed the judges in the advertising category for a series of images which fused historical Japanese culture, video-game esque characters and the futuristic designs of Anna Wade - a hair and wig designer from Scotland.

In the non professional category, Ludmila Ketslakh was crowned editorial/press photographer of the year for a series of powerful images documenting refugees displaced in Poland by the Ukraine war. She said, "Polish people define for entire word the exact meaning of the word humanity; they showed the true generosity, genuine compassion, and concern from the heart."

Ukrainian Crisis - 1st place in press/editorial category (Image credit: Ludmila Ketslakh)

The adventures of young Matilda by Adrian Donoghue not only came first in the non-professional fine art photography but also made it into the jury's top five selection. Hiroshi Osaka, one of this year's judges described the image as "looking like a scene from a movie."

In the next stage of the competition, category winners from the professional and non-professional photographers will compete for the IPA's top two awards. The overall winners will take home a cash prize of US$10,000 plus the prestigious Lucie Trophy and a further $5,000 will also be awarded to the winner of the Discovery of the Year title.

To celebrate the winners, IPA will host a Best of Show exhibition on October 22 followed by the Lucie Awards at Carnegie Hall on October 25 where the overall winners will be announced. Tickets can be purchased for the awards ceremony from the Lucie Awards website (opens in new tab).