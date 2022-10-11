Indian cricket star MS Dhoni launches the 'Droni' camera drone

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is best known for being a former professional cricketer, and something of a renowned legend in the sport, representing India. In his latest ventures, however, Dhoni has taken an investment opportunity and become a brand ambassador for the Indian drone company, Garuda Aerospace.

In partnership with the company, Dhoni has launched the 'Droni' - you guessed it, a drone cleverly named after himself. This quadcopter consumer camera drone is exclusively made in India and has a few advanced features.

Garuda Aerospace is a Chennai-based startup company, launched in 2015, with goals at its core to create impactful drones. The Droni, according to the founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, can be utilised for several types of surveillance, and is is effective, smooth, and of excellent quality.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was captain of the Indian national cricket team, as well as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League. The right-handed wicket-keeper batsman has become the latest brand ambassador for the company, whom produce drones capable of industrial tasks that include surveying and mapping, pipeline inspections, agricultural pesticide spraying, solar panel cleaning, and delivery services.

Software and various analytical tools are also provided by Garuda Aerospace and programmed into the drones to aid businesses and clients with specific tasks and niche requirements. The company has now however turned its eye to a more commercial market in partnership with the Cricket legend, in releasing this latest consumer quadcopter, the 'Droni'.

The Indian Drone Association (IDA) in collaboration with Garuda Aerospace, last week supposedly organized the first-ever Global Drone Expo 2022 held n Chennai. The business has plans to make India a worldwide leading drone hub by 2030, according to Jayaprakash, (and as reported by Planet Bollywood (opens in new tab)).

Speaking at the event, Dhoni is said to have shared his keen interest in the fields of agriculture, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, while emphasizing the important role of deploying drones for farmers and agriculturalists.

A new Kisan drone was also said to be unveiled by the company at the event, designed particularly for use by farmers for spraying applications, reported by (opens in new tab)ANI news. The new Garuda Aerospace drone and sibling to the Droni, is battery-powered and capable of undertaking agricultural pesticide spraying that can cover 30 acres of land per day.

The Dhoni-launched 'Droni' is expected to be available relatively soon, hitting Indian shelves and the wider market by the end of 2022, and used for “different surveillance purposes,” as suggested by Jayaprakash at the Global Drone Expo 2022.

